© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virus Mania Documentary Series, Kickstarter Video
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • September 10, 2021
Join us in our journey creating this series, and our pursuit for a better, more peaceful and healthier future for our beloved planet and all its habitants. Together, lets End The Fear!
Follow our KickStarter!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
Check out Dr Sam's Channel here, https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow us on Twitter @films_virus
Or see VirusManiaFilms.com for more info!
Donate via Bitcoin 1Bj7yMBN5uBzcvM1D3f3mviKkdw6PD5xyLLg
Donate via Litecoin 1gJAgnbZ2V3yN3TjuAdAmuUnqsxDpUqw
Donate via Ethereum 0xaF756AecF5288cB43A9E60Fc787D562Ac841d959
Donate via DASH XwJqa3DqUnjnXLy24d7L5qPgHPT3NJpmLF
Follow our KickStarter!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
Check out Dr Sam's Channel here, https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow us on Twitter @films_virus
Or see VirusManiaFilms.com for more info!
Donate via Bitcoin 1Bj7yMBN5uBzcvM1D3f3mviKkdw6PD5xyLLg
Donate via Litecoin 1gJAgnbZ2V3yN3TjuAdAmuUnqsxDpUqw
Donate via Ethereum 0xaF756AecF5288cB43A9E60Fc787D562Ac841d959
Donate via DASH XwJqa3DqUnjnXLy24d7L5qPgHPT3NJpmLF
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.