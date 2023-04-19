https://gettr.com/post/p2eprkjfd75

4/17/2023 Miles Guo said over the phone that the American singers who performed at the rally on April 8 are forever friends of the New Federal State of China. What Mr. Guo wants is not a victory for himself but the great victory of the New Federal State of China in the world by taking down the CCP. Even people in American prisons have great respect for the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the New Federal State of China. That demonstrates how influential we are!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #weaponizationofjustice #jimjordan #NFSC





4/17/2023 郭文贵先生在电话里说，4月8日在集会现场演唱的美国歌手们是新中国联邦永远的好朋友！郭先生想要的不是自己赢，而是新中国联邦在世界上大赢——消灭中共！就连在美国监狱里的人也对爆料革命和新中国联邦充满敬意，这就是我们的影响力！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #司法武器化 #吉姆乔丹 #新中国联邦



