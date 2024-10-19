Stalker Timothy Kirkhope and chems

UPLOAD DONATED

19/10/24 G-BGBG OVERHEAD 18:10HRS 5M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO THE CAA

THUMBNAIL G-BGBG NEARLY CRASHED INTO MYSELF, CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 2.8M AND 5M LENGTH ABOVE.

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

3/1/25 SIMON LEDINGHAM NEARLY CRASHING INTO BUS WHILE IN TRANSIT 10M DISTANCE ABOVE IN G-OLED, G-BGBG OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, THE PILOT OF G-BGBG IS LORD KIRKHOPE (ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED) TONY BLAIR, G-REYE OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY

14/11/24 G-ICER NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA 36595



Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS