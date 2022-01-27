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"Decapitation" Time in New Zealand's Capital? - Featuring Amy Benjamin
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0 view • January 27, 2022
Episode 53
Tonight we are in conversation with former Auckland University of Technology law lecturer Amy Benjamin and it promises to be a bit of a doozy.
Amy is an individual, free thinker who is no longer constrained by woke, pseudo intellectual, university overlords.
Amy joins us for a frank & open discussion about the current state of play.
We cover the covid narrative, future arrests & the recent Novak Djokovic controversy gets a mention.
Find out Amy's thoughts on that debacle as well as how she sees the "decapitation" of the power of the elite is necessary to stop the roll out of the covid narrative.
If you can support business owners mentioned who are standing up:
Steve Oliver - Oliver MMA Gym 06-0185-0682182-01
Stephanie & Brandon Pascoe - Lone Star 06-0317-0811522-03
If you'd like to support our efforts to bring truth to the people -
http://www.counterspinmedia.com/donate
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
Tonight we are in conversation with former Auckland University of Technology law lecturer Amy Benjamin and it promises to be a bit of a doozy.
Amy is an individual, free thinker who is no longer constrained by woke, pseudo intellectual, university overlords.
Amy joins us for a frank & open discussion about the current state of play.
We cover the covid narrative, future arrests & the recent Novak Djokovic controversy gets a mention.
Find out Amy's thoughts on that debacle as well as how she sees the "decapitation" of the power of the elite is necessary to stop the roll out of the covid narrative.
If you can support business owners mentioned who are standing up:
Steve Oliver - Oliver MMA Gym 06-0185-0682182-01
Stephanie & Brandon Pascoe - Lone Star 06-0317-0811522-03
If you'd like to support our efforts to bring truth to the people -
http://www.counterspinmedia.com/donate
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
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