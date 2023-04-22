Welcome To Proverbs Club.Lying For Profit.
Proverbs 21:6 (NIV).
6) The getting of treasures by a lying tongue
is a vanity tossed to and fro of them that seek death.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is counter-productive to deceptively acquire riches.
Ill-gotten gain corrupts the character and brings destruction.
