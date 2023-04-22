Welcome To Proverbs Club.Lying For Profit.

Proverbs 21:6 (NIV).

6) The getting of treasures by a lying tongue

is a vanity tossed to and fro of them that seek death.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

It is counter-productive to deceptively acquire riches.

Ill-gotten gain corrupts the character and brings destruction.

