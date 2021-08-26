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Best & Taylor Intel (8/25/2021): Matrix Madness Increasing, Lies Everywhere! — Can't Buy or Sell Without It?
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80 views • August 26, 2021
Something Evil This Way Comes and Other Bad News As Humanity Commits Mass Suicide
The RICH MEN of the Earth continue to fulfill Bible prophecy to the letter as they march on in their madness, taking most of humanity with them. They turn the screws on the masses in their madness and insane medical experiments, making humanity into lab rats. Mandates now flow throughout the world and the fake approval of the Jab is closing the door to the unvaxed as more and more mandates come from these satanic leaders. Meanwhile we leave thousands of Americans behind but bring in Afghans by the thousands. Then we have earth changes and volcanic rumbles as the world descends into its final tribulation period and much more…
PLEASE PRAY FOR DARNETT TAYLOR WHO HAS COME DOWN WITH A BAD CASE OF COVID OR WHATEVER THIS IS… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The RICH MEN of the Earth continue to fulfill Bible prophecy to the letter as they march on in their madness, taking most of humanity with them. They turn the screws on the masses in their madness and insane medical experiments, making humanity into lab rats. Mandates now flow throughout the world and the fake approval of the Jab is closing the door to the unvaxed as more and more mandates come from these satanic leaders. Meanwhile we leave thousands of Americans behind but bring in Afghans by the thousands. Then we have earth changes and volcanic rumbles as the world descends into its final tribulation period and much more…
PLEASE PRAY FOR DARNETT TAYLOR WHO HAS COME DOWN WITH A BAD CASE OF COVID OR WHATEVER THIS IS… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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