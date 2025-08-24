US Amphibious Ready Group spotted leaving Norfolk - reportedly headed toward Venezuela waters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Amphibious Ready Group spotted leaving Norfolk
New footage confirms the USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, has departed Norfolk Naval Base, reportedly headed toward Venezuelan waters.
This warship functions as a mobile assault platform, capable of launching helicopters, landing craft, and deploying hundreds of U.S. Marines and their equipment. Choppers and JETS spotted on deck