US Amphibious Ready Group spotted leaving Norfolk - reportedly headed toward Venezuela waters

US Amphibious Ready Group spotted leaving Norfolk

New footage confirms the USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, has departed Norfolk Naval Base, reportedly headed toward Venezuelan waters.

This warship functions as a mobile assault platform, capable of launching helicopters, landing craft, and deploying hundreds of U.S. Marines and their equipment. Choppers and JETS spotted on deck