Dr. Bret Weinstein: A Possible Link Between the Invasion and the COVID mRNA Bioweapon Injections

(Feb 1, 2024) Biologist Dr. Bret Weinstein just returned with Michael Yon from the Darien Gap in Panama. He explains to Tucker Carlson that it's possible that our open southern border (where military aged men from China are illegally entering America in droves) and the COVID mRNA bioweapon injections are linked.
Dr. Bret Weinstein: https://www.bretweinstein.net/
Full interview by Tucker Carlson - Ep. 71 Bret Weinstein traveled to the Darien Gap to understand who's behind the invasion of our country. His conclusion: “it's not a friendly migration.”: https://twitter.com/i/status/1753190238502170900
