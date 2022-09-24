09.23.22 Demoralization Campaigns NSFW ( or normies)

* contains foul truthful language
They want you to to roll over and accept the abuse. the correct response is as follows. From an East Coast perspective anyways.
Strap on the full armor folks. Here we go.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.