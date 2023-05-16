And We Know 5.15.2023 SHADOW GOV, took this long for A REASON, Strings, Twitter CEO, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





May 15, 2023





Been a very tiring journey but refreshing and we thank you for the prayers and support. Wanted to post a few items today on the cycle…Twitter CEO issues, reminders of how the CNN Town Hall affected so many, the border, the 17th letter, Fake Aliens and more. Hang in there.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





1/8) This episode of the Shawn Ryan show is tough to watch, but a Must Watch… He says it’s the most Evil, most disturbing…the darkest episode released on his show. https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1656552098719502336?s=20





They are brainwashing the children from every avenue…! 🤮🤮🤮https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38444





“The most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy, and I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU..." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38439





This is Zelensky years ago, when not only did he look normal but he also spoke with common sense…

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/38432





“Since it’s inception in 1947, the CIA has a LEGAL mandate to never interfere domestically, especially with partisan politics…” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13139

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2nxn4m-5.15.23-shadow-gov-took-this-long-for-a-reason-strings-twitter-ceo-pray.html



