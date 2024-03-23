Create New Account
ARE AMERICAN WORKERS BEING REPLACED WITH MIGRANTS? | The HighWire
Published 16 hours ago

The HighWire with Del Bigtree  |  ARE AMERICAN WORKERS BEING REPLACED WITH MIGRANTS?  Tyson Foods faces boycott calls for its hiring practices while we take a look at issues surrounding declining American farmland and foreign land ownership.


#BorderCrisis #Tyson #MigrantJobs

