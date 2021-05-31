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FLCCC - How public health agencies are manufacturing uncertainty about early COVID-19 therapeutics—and why
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31 views • May 31, 2021
How public health agencies are manufacturing uncertainty about early COVID-19 therapeutics—and why
In this episode, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, discusses the ways that public health organizations are manipulating scientific data on early COVID-19 therapeutics in order to sow uncertainty; and why they are doing it.
This video was censored on YouTube, LinkedIn & Twitter.
In this episode, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, discusses the ways that public health organizations are manipulating scientific data on early COVID-19 therapeutics in order to sow uncertainty; and why they are doing it.
This video was censored on YouTube, LinkedIn & Twitter.
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