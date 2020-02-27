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BREAKING: Q is for the Queen's Qinetiq - Coronavirus Patent (Mirror)
LivingLawSociety
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627 views • February 27, 2020
This is a mirrored video.
Q is for the Queen’s Qinetiq - Original Source:
https://vimeo.com/392798558?1

This post has been merged with articles posted here - https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008

Additional notes from 1776:

Links for sharing this information:

http://annavonreitz.com/animball.gif1 – Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
2 – This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
3 – Audio intro. on supporting evidence,178-page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
4 – Audio intro. to 178 Page document (@5): https://tinyurl.com/t58m6x8
5 – 178-page document of Evidence of the claims made herein: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
6 – Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
7 – Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded

8 – Documents and resources: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
9 - For Case files: http://www.mediafire.com/folder/1trjxkxu8dqba/Title10Section253Cases
Or https://tinyurl.com/v949qgf
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
Future proofs of Lawfare / Mixed War will be posted at the following URL’s:
www.Title10Section253.org Once at InternallyDisplacedPeople.org
Click Title10Section253 (top left menu)
Articles posted on Before Its News (top right): https://tinyurl.com/ub6ntjo
Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

from mirror post:

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