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The Plan to Enslave America
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121 views • December 01, 2019
This video on Article and Video on BIN exposes the following is their plan: https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html
Deborah Tavares with Preston James, March 4, 2015.
On Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars; Woodrow Wilson & Colonel Edward Mandell House; Slaves through taxation; Social Insurance; Fruit from a poisonous tree; Psychotronics; Dr. Barry Trower - Cooking of Humanity; Microwaves; Agent Orange, dioxines and cancer; The first Iraq War; Psychotronics & Frey effect; Directed Energy Weapons; the movie Kingsman; Cell phones & mind control; frequencies induced; Vaccines and virusses, activated by frequencies; Dr. Tenth & vaccination; Andrew Moulden on strokes and vaccinations; Cure for MS; Lazy eye = stroke; CDC & vaccinations; Mind control in schools; Weapons of Mass Instruction; Home schools; Scottish Rite Freemasonry; Pedophilia; 39% to 42% of males in Congress are pedophiles; Psychotronic weapons; Satanic Cults; Smart meters; Traveling alone women to mental institutions; Drugged with Rohypnol; World satanic group in Utah "The Churchess of Process", MI6 operation; Abuse and abusers; and more.
Deborah Tavares with Preston James, March 4, 2015.
On Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars; Woodrow Wilson & Colonel Edward Mandell House; Slaves through taxation; Social Insurance; Fruit from a poisonous tree; Psychotronics; Dr. Barry Trower - Cooking of Humanity; Microwaves; Agent Orange, dioxines and cancer; The first Iraq War; Psychotronics & Frey effect; Directed Energy Weapons; the movie Kingsman; Cell phones & mind control; frequencies induced; Vaccines and virusses, activated by frequencies; Dr. Tenth & vaccination; Andrew Moulden on strokes and vaccinations; Cure for MS; Lazy eye = stroke; CDC & vaccinations; Mind control in schools; Weapons of Mass Instruction; Home schools; Scottish Rite Freemasonry; Pedophilia; 39% to 42% of males in Congress are pedophiles; Psychotronic weapons; Satanic Cults; Smart meters; Traveling alone women to mental institutions; Drugged with Rohypnol; World satanic group in Utah "The Churchess of Process", MI6 operation; Abuse and abusers; and more.
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