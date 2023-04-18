

Data coming from fertility clinics: Whats going on here?

The sperm of injected men does not swim, the eggs of women do not grow into embryos

We’re already seeing a 80% miscarriages rate of women injected in the first trimester

Miscarriages up by 700-800%

79% increase in fetal malformations

And this is the tip of the iceberg

We are living through a sterilisation programme; what’s going to happen when these young women realise they can’t have a baby?