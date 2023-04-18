ChapStillwater
Data coming from fertility clinics: Whats going on here?
The sperm of injected men does not swim, the eggs of women do not grow into embryos
We’re already seeing a 80% miscarriages rate of women injected in the first trimester
Miscarriages up by 700-800%
79% increase in fetal malformations
And this is the tip of the iceberg
We are living through a sterilisation programme; what’s going to happen when these young women realise they can’t have a baby?
