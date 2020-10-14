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Ingrida Poccia-kūdikio žudymas
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6 views • October 14, 2020
Po šių grasinimų persileisti, po mėnesio, kur buvus kur nebuvus ji ima ir persileidžia. Visi prokurorų surinkti dokumentai rodo, kad ji tuo metu nebuvo nėščia. Kad nesilankė nei pas gydytojus. Bet per trumpą laiką tokia patapo ir persileido. Raimonda Skėrytė-Naginskienė privačiai ją gydė nuo persileidimo.
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