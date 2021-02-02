The Steal of The Century: How It Happened

Our nation stands at an important crossroads. Either the Constitution still matters, and still means what it meant by those who wrote it when it was written, even when many subversives and traitors inside our government; people who ironically took a sacred Oath to uphold and defend that Constitution, consider it inconvenient or out-of-date document that's anathema to their plans to herd America into the waiting arms of a global, Technocratic one-world government, or it's simply a piece of paper on display at the National Archives which no longer guides our nation.This documentary is probably one of the most important videos that I have ever posted in the thirty years that I have been fighting back against the New World Order. It deals with the absolutely naked coup d'état that was the 2020 Presidential Election. It will walk you through every aspect of this historic national outrage, and expose all of the parties involved in what was the Steal of The Century. It will show you just how even the semblance of democracy was nakedly stolen from the American people.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...