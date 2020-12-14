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Trump Sends US Navy to Confront Chinese in the Atlantic
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962 views • December 14, 2020
Israeli News Live - 13 Dec 2020
As China tries to encroach US territorial waters they are meet by a swift reaction from President Trump who dispatched the US Navy to confront China's aggressive move near US Alanntic territorial waters.
As China tries to encroach US territorial waters they are meet by a swift reaction from President Trump who dispatched the US Navy to confront China's aggressive move near US Alanntic territorial waters.
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