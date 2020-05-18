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'OGOPOGO' SIGHTING July 10, 2018, Marine Dragon
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17 views • May 18, 2020
'OGOPOGO' July 10, 2018 SIGHTING of the Marine Dragon In Canada. The 'Ogopogo' or 'Oggy' is a lake dragon or "monster" said to inhabit Lake Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada. Scholars have charted the entity's development from First Nations' folklore and widespread water monster folklore motifs.
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