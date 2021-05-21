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Group Identity
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10 views • May 21, 2021
We discuss Identity Politics, group identity, intersectionality, diversity, inclusion, and equity and how these weaponized ideas are being used to divide the population against itself and to erode the social fabric of our society, by exploring the worlds of philosophy, science, psychology, spirituality and esoteric doctrines.
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=================================================
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
MeWe: https://pax.io/mewe
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
Gab: https://gab.com/Phenomenosophy
Rumble: https://pax.io/rumble
BitChute: https://pax.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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