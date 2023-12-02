Create New Account
MARKET ULTRA WITH CRAIG WENCLEWICZ [EP11]
MARKET ULTRA

PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

FRIDAY DEC 1 2023

EPISODE #11


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:

00:07:16:09 - DATA & CENTRAL BANKSTERS

00:11:55:06 - GLOBAL DOLLAR BASKET

00:14:16:03 - US DOLLAR

00:16:05:17 - US DOLLAR DAILY

00:17:18:15 - JAPANESE YEN

00:18:45:00 - 10 YEAR NOTE

00:21:24:01 - METALS

00:24:46:29 - GOLD

00:29:23:20 - SILVER WEEKLY

00:35:04:10 - CRUDE OIL

00:46:39:13 - THE BIGGER PICTURE

