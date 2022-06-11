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Sicilian Court says compulsory vaccination is illegal, state may not order death of citizens
Even if deaths resulting from Covid vaccinations were rare, a single death is enough to make compulsory vaccination illegal. That is the legal opinion of the Administrative Court in Palermo in Sicily, which must now be considered by the Constitutional Court.
Italian lawyer Marco Mori states, “Who should determine how many citizens are expendable? This is not something you can discuss. Otherwise, it will lead to Nazism.