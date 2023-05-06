Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Not My King, Not My King!" was heard in London's Trafalgar Square - 52 Arrested for Shouting Opinion
465 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Dozens of anti monarchists were arrested in the name of democracy...Police said they welcomed new legislation that came into force this week giving them more power to crack down on protests that cause “serious disruption.”

On Saturday, some protesters said that the arrests represented a breach of public freedoms.

Republic, the leading anti-monarchy group in Britain, had arrived early on Saturday in Trafalgar Square and on the Mall in London to publicly voice objections to the coronation

The group maintained that it had communicated with the police ahead of the protest and that the arrests came as a surprise.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket