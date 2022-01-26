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Vax Victims Overflow Morgues: Bodies Fill Morgues, Overflow into Refrigerated Trailers
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350 views • January 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Corrine Lund is a registered nurse who has been one of our top whistleblowers regarding events unfolding in our hospitals. Back in September she told us how hospitals were vaccinating sedated elderly patients without their consent. Now, Corrine says she’s seen the inevitable sequel to that surge: the die-off. Corrine says there are so many bodies that the local morgues have overflowed and they have to put extras into trailers in the parking lot. She says people are dying of myocarditis, atrial fibrillation, strokes, respiratory failure, every ailment you can think of, and they’re all brain and heart clot related. Corrine Lund joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vta710-vax-victims-overflow-morgues-bodies-fill-morgues-overflow-into-refrigerated.html
Corrine Lund is a registered nurse who has been one of our top whistleblowers regarding events unfolding in our hospitals. Back in September she told us how hospitals were vaccinating sedated elderly patients without their consent. Now, Corrine says she’s seen the inevitable sequel to that surge: the die-off. Corrine says there are so many bodies that the local morgues have overflowed and they have to put extras into trailers in the parking lot. She says people are dying of myocarditis, atrial fibrillation, strokes, respiratory failure, every ailment you can think of, and they’re all brain and heart clot related. Corrine Lund joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vta710-vax-victims-overflow-morgues-bodies-fill-morgues-overflow-into-refrigerated.html
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