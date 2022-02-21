© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror: EYA - Ebonics now in the Bible! Grammar Errors! (Rerun APRIL 2017) MANDELA EFFECT BIBLE CHANGES
Follow
1
Share
Report
15 views • February 21, 2022
Grammar, sub headers, new words, new passages, passages changed around make a big differences to the meaning of what's taught in the Bible. We need to get our house in order for the return of Christ Jesus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.