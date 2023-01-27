The Holy Spirit of Christ descends over Temple Mount Jerusalem 28 Jan 2011

The problem with all humanity is they have taken God out of their lives and for doing so the book of Revelations explains perfectly what he would do by rejecting the Son of God at his second coming, choices are either good or bad and this world has once again chosen badly just like 2000 years ago and with the "Great and Glorious Day of the Lord" being just around the corner be wise and give yourselves and your loved ones the chance of salvation which he has come to offer to you. Revelation 16: 16 “And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.