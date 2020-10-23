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Oct 20th Shocking Data - Endemic Virus versus Damaging Lockdowns
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22 views • October 23, 2020
Ivor Cummins, October 20, 2020
The title says it all - share like hell, or see our societies ruined for near-nothing...
Can download at this link, and then upload/share this one anywhere - please do! https://we.tl/t-IRtQLXMwn9
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA
The title says it all - share like hell, or see our societies ruined for near-nothing...
Can download at this link, and then upload/share this one anywhere - please do! https://we.tl/t-IRtQLXMwn9
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPn4FsiQP15nudug9FDhluA
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