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Heritability: Where Nature Meets Nurture
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23 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, explains how genes influence both physical and psychological traits.
Sources:
Kirp, David L. "After the Bell Curve." NYTimes.com. New York Times, 23 July 2006. Web.
Johnson, Wendy, et al., "Genetic and Environmental Influences on the Verbal-Perceptual-Image Rotation (VPR) Model of the Structure of Mental Abilities in the Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart." Intelligence 35.6 (2007): 542-62. ScienceDirect.com. Science Direct, 14 Dec. 2006. Web.
Deary, Ian J, et al., "Genome-wide Association Studies Establish That Human Intelligence Is Highly Heritable and Polygenic." Molecular Psychiatry (2011): 996-1005. Nature.com. 9 Aug. 2011. Web.
Lang, Kevin J., and W. John Livesely. "Heritability of the Big Five Personality Dimensions and Their Facets: A Twin Study." Journal of Personality 64.3 (1996): 577-91. Print.
Bouchard, Thomas J. "Genetic Influence on Human Psychological Traits." Current Directions in Psychological Science 13.4 (2004): 148-51. Print.
First posted to YouTube on March 8, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, explains how genes influence both physical and psychological traits.
Sources:
Kirp, David L. "After the Bell Curve." NYTimes.com. New York Times, 23 July 2006. Web.
Johnson, Wendy, et al., "Genetic and Environmental Influences on the Verbal-Perceptual-Image Rotation (VPR) Model of the Structure of Mental Abilities in the Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart." Intelligence 35.6 (2007): 542-62. ScienceDirect.com. Science Direct, 14 Dec. 2006. Web.
Deary, Ian J, et al., "Genome-wide Association Studies Establish That Human Intelligence Is Highly Heritable and Polygenic." Molecular Psychiatry (2011): 996-1005. Nature.com. 9 Aug. 2011. Web.
Lang, Kevin J., and W. John Livesely. "Heritability of the Big Five Personality Dimensions and Their Facets: A Twin Study." Journal of Personality 64.3 (1996): 577-91. Print.
Bouchard, Thomas J. "Genetic Influence on Human Psychological Traits." Current Directions in Psychological Science 13.4 (2004): 148-51. Print.
First posted to YouTube on March 8, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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