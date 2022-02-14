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Total Resistance to Globalism and the Mindset That Requires
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76 views • February 14, 2022
Br. Alexis Bugnolo.
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains how we have to intellectually and psychologically pivot 180 degrees from our pre-pandemic mindset of trusting the global elite (if we had such a view) to doubting in principle what they say and inclining to believe their critics on all points.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/13/total-resistance-to-globalism-the-mindset-that-requires/
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains how we have to intellectually and psychologically pivot 180 degrees from our pre-pandemic mindset of trusting the global elite (if we had such a view) to doubting in principle what they say and inclining to believe their critics on all points.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/13/total-resistance-to-globalism-the-mindset-that-requires/
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