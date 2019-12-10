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Anonymous Confessions From a Sugar Baby | Redonkulas.com
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40 views • December 10, 2019
Women admits to being a hypergamist, but won't admit to what that means. She's a prostitute, a hooker, a sugar baby, etc. Just admit it!
Sponsored by:
"Serial Rabbit V: The Epic Hunt"
The trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfX-_NsnVvs
Leave your creative responses to the "Serial Rabbit V" contest question of the week in the comments!
Also sponsored by:
"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
and
"The Pence Principle" by Randall Bentwick
https://www.amazon.com/Pence-Principle-Lessons-Learn-Ford-Kavanaugh/dp/1728751438
Please pledge to support Popp Culture on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
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Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
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Article:
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/dating/im-a-hypergamist-heres-what-that-means/news-story/dc4d67cb31be15838548e85bbf83c75a
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2013/07/31/gold-digger-confessions-how-to-land-a-rich-man/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geoffrey_Edelsten
Episode Throwbacks:
Halfway Hooker: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okhvnz0h9Yg
Recon the Mother: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqsHKFZ4t8s
How Divorce Broke Brendan Fraser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re2Qb5CPljk
Fun With Numbers 2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD_Um_TChM0
Out of Our Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSePHBDd9lU
Sponsored by:
"Serial Rabbit V: The Epic Hunt"
The trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfX-_NsnVvs
Leave your creative responses to the "Serial Rabbit V" contest question of the week in the comments!
Also sponsored by:
"Burning the Midnight" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
and
"The Pence Principle" by Randall Bentwick
https://www.amazon.com/Pence-Principle-Lessons-Learn-Ford-Kavanaugh/dp/1728751438
Please pledge to support Popp Culture on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Article:
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/dating/im-a-hypergamist-heres-what-that-means/news-story/dc4d67cb31be15838548e85bbf83c75a
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2013/07/31/gold-digger-confessions-how-to-land-a-rich-man/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geoffrey_Edelsten
Episode Throwbacks:
Halfway Hooker: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okhvnz0h9Yg
Recon the Mother: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqsHKFZ4t8s
How Divorce Broke Brendan Fraser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re2Qb5CPljk
Fun With Numbers 2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD_Um_TChM0
Out of Our Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSePHBDd9lU
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