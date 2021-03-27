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WHAT IS MY IDENTITY?
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10 views • March 27, 2021
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Question: “Growing up in an abusive household with two alcoholic parents I have made most of my life about not being them. Though I fell into alcohol abuse myself I quit drinking and started therapy four years ago. This created a radical change in my life mentally, physically, and socially. Through therapy I had to ask myself this question: If most of my choices have been made in an effort to not be someone then who am I? My life, today, is the polar opposite of what it was just four years ago in a positive way, but I still struggle with that question. Am I truly myself or just a reaction to someone else? Is identity just a collection of impressions others made upon you?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3995/one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3995-one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018#t=0:0
Question: “Growing up in an abusive household with two alcoholic parents I have made most of my life about not being them. Though I fell into alcohol abuse myself I quit drinking and started therapy four years ago. This created a radical change in my life mentally, physically, and socially. Through therapy I had to ask myself this question: If most of my choices have been made in an effort to not be someone then who am I? My life, today, is the polar opposite of what it was just four years ago in a positive way, but I still struggle with that question. Am I truly myself or just a reaction to someone else? Is identity just a collection of impressions others made upon you?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
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