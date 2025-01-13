A Journey of 30 Kilometers for 200 Meters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation closed the Dura village checkpoint, located south of Hebron city. This road is used by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, including residents from the villages of Al-Hadab, Al-Samou', Al-Rihiya, the Al-Fawwar camp, and Dura.
Interview: Mohammad Ahmaru, Palestinian citizen
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 07/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video