CHP Talks: Vince Byfield and Jonathon Van Maren—Toasting Ted!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
64 views • 8 months ago

August 29, 2024: My guests this week are Vince Byfield, son of the late, great Ted Byfield and Jonathon Van Maren, author of Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield. We discuss the great man, some of his many projects and achievements and the Toasting Ted event that will be held in his honour on September 25. Jonathon will be MC at that event with a powerful line-up of speakers who were all impacted and helped by Ted Byfield’s entrepreneurial journalism over decades and primarily in the Western provinces. The event is a fundraiser with the ambitious goal of raising enough donations to place Ted’s epic 12-volume book series—The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years—in 1,000 high schools across Canada.

To register to attend or support the Toasting Ted event, visit: http://toastingted.ca

To learn more about The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years, visit: https://thechristians.com

Follow Jonathon Van Maren or purchase Prairie Lion at: https://thebridgehead.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
abortionprolifeculture warsgenderchp canadarod taylorpartysexualitywesternreformalbertachpcanadachp talkschristian heritagevince byfieldted byfieldthe christiansbcpoliabpolijonathon van marenprairie lionbridge headtoasting ted
