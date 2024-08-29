CHP Talks: Vince Byfield and Jonathon Van Maren—Toasting Ted!

August 29, 2024: My guests this week are Vince Byfield, son of the late, great Ted Byfield and Jonathon Van Maren, author of Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield. We discuss the great man, some of his many projects and achievements and the Toasting Ted event that will be held in his honour on September 25. Jonathon will be MC at that event with a powerful line-up of speakers who were all impacted and helped by Ted Byfield’s entrepreneurial journalism over decades and primarily in the Western provinces. The event is a fundraiser with the ambitious goal of raising enough donations to place Ted’s epic 12-volume book series—The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years—in 1,000 high schools across Canada.

To register to attend or support the Toasting Ted event, visit: http://toastingted.ca

To learn more about The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years, visit: https://thechristians.com

Follow Jonathon Van Maren or purchase Prairie Lion at: https://thebridgehead.ca





