Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will You Survive the Holodomor?
channel image
What is happening
9124 Subscribers
Shop now
190 views
Published Yesterday

minivanjack

Nov 13, 2023
Have you noticed all the ways that the global food supply is being attacked? The only logical conclusion is that mass starvation is a plan. Soon, we may find that the only food we have is the food we grow. Need some tips on how to produce your own food? Go to freedomtaker.com/food.html
Transcript

Follow along using the transcript.

Show transcript
Keywords
foodcrimegarden5genergyeconomygenocidesurveillancecell phonewaterchaossurvivefarmsfamineholodomorseedsfuelproduceresetminivanjack15 min cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket