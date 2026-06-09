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Five Ways the Internal Revolution could Start 06/09/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a look at the history of previous countries that had been through an Internal Revolution and see that we as America are already on our way to that same conclusion. Pastor Stan shares five reasons the Internal Revolution in America could start very soon.

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Keywords
revolutionstartcouldfivewaysinternalprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:33News

02:29How does it Start

08:28Five Reasons

19:38Arrests

24:37Summery

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