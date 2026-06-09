Five Ways the Internal Revolution could Start 06/09/2026

Today we take a look at the history of previous countries that had been through an Internal Revolution and see that we as America are already on our way to that same conclusion. Pastor Stan shares five reasons the Internal Revolution in America could start very soon.

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