A WOMAN With the (spirit) of Infirmity was (BENT) and (BOWED) TOGETHER, Could Not Rise UP ! HELLO!

The Scriptures TELL It ALL
1. OPEN YOUR EYES
Hide your face forever
Dream and search forever
Have you ever been for sale?
When your isms get smart
Oh so selfish and mindless
With that comment in your eye
Do you think that you are hard?
Really harder than the other
Man you're acting cold
If you are not in charge
Don't split your mentality
Without thinking twice
Your voice has got no reason
Now is the time to face your lies
Open your eyes, open your mind
Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind
Trapped in yourself, break out instead
Beat the machine that works in your head
Will you offer me some tricks
If I ever need them
Would you go into that room
If I call 'em
Do you think that you are better
Really better than the rest
Realize there's a problem
I know that you can give your best
Have you ever had a dream?
Or is life just a trip?
A trip without chances
A chance to grow up quick
Open your eyes, open your mind
Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind
Trapped in yourself, break out instead
Beat the machine that works in your head
Hide your face forever
Dream and search forever
Night and night you feel nothing
There's no way outside of my land
Open your eyes, open your mind...
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/
