A WOMAN With the (spirit) of Infirmity was (BENT) and (BOWED) TOGETHER, Could Not Rise UP ! HELLO!

The Scriptures TELL It ALL

1. OPEN YOUR EYES





Hide your face forever

Dream and search forever





Have you ever been for sale?

When your isms get smart

Oh so selfish and mindless

With that comment in your eye

Do you think that you are hard?

Really harder than the other

Man you're acting cold

If you are not in charge

Don't split your mentality

Without thinking twice

Your voice has got no reason

Now is the time to face your lies





Open your eyes, open your mind

Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind

Trapped in yourself, break out instead

Beat the machine that works in your head





Will you offer me some tricks

If I ever need them

Would you go into that room

If I call 'em

Do you think that you are better

Really better than the rest

Realize there's a problem

I know that you can give your best

Have you ever had a dream?

Or is life just a trip?

A trip without chances

A chance to grow up quick





Open your eyes, open your mind

Proud like a god don't pretend to be blind

Trapped in yourself, break out instead

Beat the machine that works in your head





Hide your face forever

Dream and search forever

Night and night you feel nothing

There's no way outside of my land





Open your eyes, open your mind...

********************************

