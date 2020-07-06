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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 338: QUE EL ULTIMO APAGUE LA LUZ (Resubido acá)
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53 views • July 06, 2020
Excelente informe de la mano de Javier Ordoñez.
EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 337: LA VENGANZA SERA TERRIBLE -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-337:b
CUANTO CUESTA CADA DIA DE CUARENTENA 1:33
LA REALIDAD ARGENTINA 4:01
BANDAS RAPACES 9:02
LA DESTRUCCION TOTAL 14:53
EL VALOR SENTIMENTAL DE LOS HUESOS 27:38
UN VIEJO ANHELO 35:29
SE ACABA EL TRABAJO 37:55
CONCLUSIONES 39:14
EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 337: LA VENGANZA SERA TERRIBLE -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-337:b
CUANTO CUESTA CADA DIA DE CUARENTENA 1:33
LA REALIDAD ARGENTINA 4:01
BANDAS RAPACES 9:02
LA DESTRUCCION TOTAL 14:53
EL VALOR SENTIMENTAL DE LOS HUESOS 27:38
UN VIEJO ANHELO 35:29
SE ACABA EL TRABAJO 37:55
CONCLUSIONES 39:14
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