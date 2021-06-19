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The Demonic Nature of the Covid Vaccine - is it the Mark of the Beast?
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1508 views • June 19, 2021
This video explains how the spike protein the vaccine causes your cells to produce damage the cardio vascular system and is killing people by the thousands. Why aren't our institutions stopping it? The answer is spiritual.
References:
Covid 19 is a vascular disease - https://scitechdaily.com/covid-19-is-a-vascular-disease-coronavirus-spike-protein-attacks-vascular-system-on-a-cellular-level/
Peer Reviewed Study - https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Global Time Bomb Vaccinated Post Mortem https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/global-time-bomb-first-case-of-postmortem-study-of-patient-vaccinated-against-sars-cov-2-mrna-found-in-every-organ-of-the-body?fbclid=IwAR1NEcky4ekUTyYp5-rTkBOrfpYwVGre5amnFbJN1RXwHeyw3I52QB3UpFc
Might alter your DNA after all - https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/03/16/mit-harvard-study-suggests-mrna-vaccine-might-permanently-alter-dna-after-all
UFO Disclosure: The Coming Great Deception and the Luciferian Endgame - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MRUbHVrbEw
References:
Covid 19 is a vascular disease - https://scitechdaily.com/covid-19-is-a-vascular-disease-coronavirus-spike-protein-attacks-vascular-system-on-a-cellular-level/
Peer Reviewed Study - https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Global Time Bomb Vaccinated Post Mortem https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/global-time-bomb-first-case-of-postmortem-study-of-patient-vaccinated-against-sars-cov-2-mrna-found-in-every-organ-of-the-body?fbclid=IwAR1NEcky4ekUTyYp5-rTkBOrfpYwVGre5amnFbJN1RXwHeyw3I52QB3UpFc
Might alter your DNA after all - https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/03/16/mit-harvard-study-suggests-mrna-vaccine-might-permanently-alter-dna-after-all
UFO Disclosure: The Coming Great Deception and the Luciferian Endgame - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MRUbHVrbEw
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