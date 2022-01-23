© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 22, 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • January 23, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 22, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/283XEAGdj7hF/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube - https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
Judy Note: The National Guard has been deployed in all 50 states; there were 350 military planes in constant movement around the US; the US Navy has cut off all communication between soldiers and their families; a ten foot high cement fence surrounded the White House (which has not been occupied since Trump left office and was surrounded by a eight foot high metal fence); because of a fraudulent 2020 Election, the Military took over at Biden’s Inauguration and now at the one year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party puppet Biden Administration’s illegitimate government, was about to overthrow the illegal government and implement Military Law until a new election could be held.
Head of the World Alliance Military General Flynn announced, “In the Next 24 Hours Massive Corruption Will Be Exposed.”
The self-appointed World Health Organization (WHO) owned by Gates and Communist China has suddenly reported that vaccination was not necessary and recommended lifting travel bans, while Sheriffs were issuing arrest warrants for Big Pharma CEO’s. The International Common Law Court of Justice in Canada and Brussels had ruled to shut down vaccinations worldwide after numerous studies showed the vaccines caused micro-clotting, heart attacks, cancer, development of an autoimmune disorder and other serious health risks.
On 1 Jan. 2022 the US Inc. was officially bankrupt, with the fiat US Dollar untradeable until a Global Currency Reset of 209 countries went gold/asset-backed, while the Kingpin of the GCR – the Iraqi Dinar – has revalued, the others to soon follow with a 1:1 value to each other.
Lin Wood: “Stock up between now and September 11 on food, water and other essentials. We stop doing business with the tyrants on September 11. This is NOT a one day STRIKE on September 11. This is a STRIKE that we must be prepared to continue until we bring the tyrants to their knees. It will take courage and sacrifice. But courage is contagious and we must rely upon our communities to help alleviate any suffering of others. I believe our STRIKE FOR FREEDOM will spread across our nation. I believe our nation’s courage to STRIKE FOR FREEDOM will spread to the people in countries around the world. We can do this, Patriots. And there is more we can peacefully do. Stay with me.”
A. Currencies to revalue in the first basket of the Global Currency Reset: 1. US 2. UK 3. Kuwait 4. Canada 5. Mexico 6. Russia 7. Communist China 8. Venezuela 9. Iranian Rial 10. IRAQ 11. Indonesia Rupiah 12. Malaysia 13. Vietnamese 14. Brazil 15. Saudi Arabia 16. Qatar 17. United Arab Emirates 18. Turkey 19. Afghanistan possibly 20. India 21. Libya 22. Japan.
B. The Plan to Save the World: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/the-plan-to-save-the-world/
C. Red Pill, Danielle Stotijn:
1. Imagine that We the People can escape financial slavery with a new financial monetary system, the QFS that was back upped by metal, XRP etc. Corrupt free. End of Swift. End of the FED. End of Bit Coin: https://youtu.be/SQYttHbELbE
2. Imagine your TV and the media cannot be trusted but there will be an alternative soon: Project Odin: https://youtu.be/GMCMxGZ6k8U
3. Imagine all global corruption and fraud was organized, conspired and real. Imagine even the term “conspiracy theorist” was invented to have you, “good citizen” push against it. https://thestorm.martingeddes.com/
4. Imagine this fraud has been going on for centuries. We call it religion. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PWGzsuK_Plw&;feature=youtu.be
5. Imagine this fraud became organized and evolved. We call it politics. They even had their own playbook – the Deep State Playbook. https://www.academia.edu/38381472/Deep_State_Playbook_101_101_Ways_that_Globalists_Depopulate_and_Enslave_Humanity
6. Now open your Mind and let it sink in. It was always about Global and Human control and never, ever about your benefit, health, soul, family, talent or world peace. You and I were puppets on strings. In a world were evil exists on a level you cannot imagine.
7. Now expand even further. What if the turning of this evil elite game has started years ago? What if the FED has lost control? What if the end of slavery is truly here. https://youtu.be/aVkB89ONeN
8. What if Starlink is already up and ready for the Reset of the world. https://youtu.be/oCKhl–raMs
9. What if Covid was the turning point and the roll out of the plan changed from black
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of January 12, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/283XEAGdj7hF/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube - https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
Judy Note: The National Guard has been deployed in all 50 states; there were 350 military planes in constant movement around the US; the US Navy has cut off all communication between soldiers and their families; a ten foot high cement fence surrounded the White House (which has not been occupied since Trump left office and was surrounded by a eight foot high metal fence); because of a fraudulent 2020 Election, the Military took over at Biden’s Inauguration and now at the one year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party puppet Biden Administration’s illegitimate government, was about to overthrow the illegal government and implement Military Law until a new election could be held.
Head of the World Alliance Military General Flynn announced, “In the Next 24 Hours Massive Corruption Will Be Exposed.”
The self-appointed World Health Organization (WHO) owned by Gates and Communist China has suddenly reported that vaccination was not necessary and recommended lifting travel bans, while Sheriffs were issuing arrest warrants for Big Pharma CEO’s. The International Common Law Court of Justice in Canada and Brussels had ruled to shut down vaccinations worldwide after numerous studies showed the vaccines caused micro-clotting, heart attacks, cancer, development of an autoimmune disorder and other serious health risks.
On 1 Jan. 2022 the US Inc. was officially bankrupt, with the fiat US Dollar untradeable until a Global Currency Reset of 209 countries went gold/asset-backed, while the Kingpin of the GCR – the Iraqi Dinar – has revalued, the others to soon follow with a 1:1 value to each other.
Lin Wood: “Stock up between now and September 11 on food, water and other essentials. We stop doing business with the tyrants on September 11. This is NOT a one day STRIKE on September 11. This is a STRIKE that we must be prepared to continue until we bring the tyrants to their knees. It will take courage and sacrifice. But courage is contagious and we must rely upon our communities to help alleviate any suffering of others. I believe our STRIKE FOR FREEDOM will spread across our nation. I believe our nation’s courage to STRIKE FOR FREEDOM will spread to the people in countries around the world. We can do this, Patriots. And there is more we can peacefully do. Stay with me.”
A. Currencies to revalue in the first basket of the Global Currency Reset: 1. US 2. UK 3. Kuwait 4. Canada 5. Mexico 6. Russia 7. Communist China 8. Venezuela 9. Iranian Rial 10. IRAQ 11. Indonesia Rupiah 12. Malaysia 13. Vietnamese 14. Brazil 15. Saudi Arabia 16. Qatar 17. United Arab Emirates 18. Turkey 19. Afghanistan possibly 20. India 21. Libya 22. Japan.
B. The Plan to Save the World: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/the-plan-to-save-the-world/
C. Red Pill, Danielle Stotijn:
1. Imagine that We the People can escape financial slavery with a new financial monetary system, the QFS that was back upped by metal, XRP etc. Corrupt free. End of Swift. End of the FED. End of Bit Coin: https://youtu.be/SQYttHbELbE
2. Imagine your TV and the media cannot be trusted but there will be an alternative soon: Project Odin: https://youtu.be/GMCMxGZ6k8U
3. Imagine all global corruption and fraud was organized, conspired and real. Imagine even the term “conspiracy theorist” was invented to have you, “good citizen” push against it. https://thestorm.martingeddes.com/
4. Imagine this fraud has been going on for centuries. We call it religion. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PWGzsuK_Plw&;feature=youtu.be
5. Imagine this fraud became organized and evolved. We call it politics. They even had their own playbook – the Deep State Playbook. https://www.academia.edu/38381472/Deep_State_Playbook_101_101_Ways_that_Globalists_Depopulate_and_Enslave_Humanity
6. Now open your Mind and let it sink in. It was always about Global and Human control and never, ever about your benefit, health, soul, family, talent or world peace. You and I were puppets on strings. In a world were evil exists on a level you cannot imagine.
7. Now expand even further. What if the turning of this evil elite game has started years ago? What if the FED has lost control? What if the end of slavery is truly here. https://youtu.be/aVkB89ONeN
8. What if Starlink is already up and ready for the Reset of the world. https://youtu.be/oCKhl–raMs
9. What if Covid was the turning point and the roll out of the plan changed from black
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of January 12, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.