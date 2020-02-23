ANATOMY OF FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE: CASE STUDY GHANA (8:06 minutes)



Full-spectrum dominance also known as full-spectrum superiority, is a military entity's achievement of control over all dimensions of the battlespace, effectively possessing an overwhelming diversity of resources in such areas as terrestrial, aerial, maritime, subterranean, extraterrestrial, psychological, and bio- or cyber-technological warfare.



At the granular level are moves to dominate the critically valued resources to help make this dominance happen. A case in point is the recent establishment of the Ghana-U.S. military deal which some Ghanaian locals and others regard as a supreme betrayal and reversion to a path of recolonization of a nation formerly under the thumb of British masters. Ghana has one of the world's best oil reserves and is richly endowed with salt and gold mines, fresh water, timber, diamond, manganese, cocoa, and bauxite. Bauxite is an ore and the main source of aluminium, the key element infusing chemtrails. Ghana has a rich source of hydro-electricity. Hydro-electricity is relatively cheap as well, which can be utilised to smelt aluminium. Bauxite reserves of Ghana are said to be able to last for more than a century...