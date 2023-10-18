Create New Account
Alert! Abomination of Desolation and Israel
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 20 hours ago

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-abomination-of-desolation-and-israel/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "A few days after the attack in Israel, I heard in my spirit to look up what is going on with The Temple Mount.

As the time, I did not understand why, until I saw what has been transpiring there.

Apparently, this is one of the reasons for the attack. As a matter of fact, the actual attack is named after the mosque on the Temple Mount: “Al-Aqsa Flood’!"

americaisrael3rd templelaterrain333eizabeth marieal-aqsa floodred heifer cow

