Senior Trump advisor: 2024 campaign to be more intimate than 2020

45th President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns were centered on his massive rallies. OAN’s national political correspondent Neil W. McCabe spoke to senior Trump campaign advisor Lynne Patton about how Trump's 2024 campaign will be different.
