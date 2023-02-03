Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senior Trump advisor: 2024 campaign to be more intimate than 2020
15 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 15 days ago |

45th President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns were centered on his massive rallies. OAN’s national political correspondent Neil W. McCabe spoke to senior Trump campaign advisor Lynne Patton about how Trump's 2024 campaign will be different.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket