3 Biblical Steps to Fix Any Relationship (Matthew 18 Conflict Resolution Guide)

💔 Is a broken relationship weighing on your heart? Discover a Christ-centered path to healing in this episode of Biblical Responses to Offense! Daniel E. Collins reveals 3 transformative steps from Matthew 18 to restore relationships—even when trust feels shattered.
📖 In This Video, You’ll Learn:
Step 1: How to initiate private, grace-filled conversations to address hurt (Matthew 18:15).
Step 2: When and how to involve spiritual support for accountability (Matthew 18:16).
Step 3: The role of the church in protecting unity—without shame or blame (Matthew 18:17).
Why unresolved conflict builds "walls" (Proverbs 18:19) and how humility tears them down.
How to confront yourself first (Matthew 7:3) and prioritize reconciliation over "winning."
00:00Introduction: Turning Conflict into Redemption
00:11Understanding Biblical Conflict Resolution
00:57Dangers of Unresolved Conflict
02:16Self-Reflection Before Confrontation
02:53Steps to Restoration: Private Conversations
03:35Steps to Restoration: Bringing Spiritual Support
04:55Steps to Restoration: Involving the Church
06:39Final Thoughts and Weekly Challenge
07:06Conclusion: Be Peacemakers