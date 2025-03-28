BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 Biblical Steps to Fix Any Relationship (Matthew 18 Conflict Resolution Guide)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
0
15 views • 1 month ago

💔 Is a broken relationship weighing on your heart? Discover a Christ-centered path to healing in this episode of Biblical Responses to Offense! Daniel E. Collins reveals 3 transformative steps from Matthew 18 to restore relationships—even when trust feels shattered.

📖 In This Video, You’ll Learn:
    Step 1: How to initiate private, grace-filled conversations to address hurt (Matthew 18:15).
    Step 2: When and how to involve spiritual support for accountability (Matthew 18:16).
    Step 3: The role of the church in protecting unity—without shame or blame (Matthew 18:17).
    Why unresolved conflict builds "walls" (Proverbs 18:19) and how humility tears them down.
    How to confront yourself first (Matthew 7:3) and prioritize reconciliation over "winning."

🔥 This Week’s Challenge: Pray, “God, is there a relationship I’ve avoided?” Then take ONE STEP from Matthew 18 to begin restoration.

👉 Hit SUBSCRIBE for more biblical wisdom on healing broken bonds, and tap 🔔 for notifications! Share this video to help others find hope in reconciliation!

💬 Comment below: “Which step will you apply first?” Let’s support each other in living out God’s grace!

#RestoreRelationships #ChristianConflictResolution #BiblicalPeace

conflictresolutionrestore relationship
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Turning Conflict into Redemption

00:11Understanding Biblical Conflict Resolution

00:57Dangers of Unresolved Conflict

02:16Self-Reflection Before Confrontation

02:53Steps to Restoration: Private Conversations

03:35Steps to Restoration: Bringing Spiritual Support

04:55Steps to Restoration: Involving the Church

06:39Final Thoughts and Weekly Challenge

07:06Conclusion: Be Peacemakers

