IT'S ON THE MONEY !! NUKE ATTACK ON USA SHOWN ON NOTES !!

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A caller into the Alex Jones Show 4th May 2026, rang in about this, and everyone in the USA needs to see and hear this. I found the video after the show and it's very real; this is crazy, talk about putting it in our faces, the bank notes show 9/11, and future nuke attack on the USA.
Source: http://www.kleckfiles.com/?240702-01&folder=Videos&wide&search=on%20the%20money