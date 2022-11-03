The Truth About The Muslim Invasion of Europe

What Does Islam Teach About Violence? Does the Quran really contain over a hundred verses that sanction violence? The answer is definitively YES! ⬇️

Disclosure: I originally saved this video down in December of 2017 from the following link on Facebook www.facebook.com/PrepareToTakeAmericaBack/videos/1094353737286321 but of course they removed it when I tried to upload it to Facebook and YouTube and took down the original video because they want Islamic jihadis to invade our nations and pretend that warning people about it is somehow Islamophobic.



Much has happened in the past five years since and things have only gotten that much worse. It's a good thing I had saved this down because now that we have a platform that values free speech we can be watchmen on the wall again and warn people of the threat that is Islam. The Muslims must be stopped. It's that simple.



For the record, Arabs aren't Muslims and Muslims aren't a race of people. So, ignorant leftists... don't even try to pretend this is somehow racist. Being intolerant of evil is good. Just because you may tolerate it and embrace it, don't expect everyone else to. Just because you are the ones who truly fear the terrorist false religion of Islam don't put us down for having the guts to speak truth against it. We are the protectors of all that is good here at American Patriots for God and Country and we will NOT be silenced!



