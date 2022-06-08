Just Following Their Lead

The Unhinged Left

* Was that incitement, Chuck?

* Did this idea just pop into the wannabe assassin’s head — or did the orders come all the way from the top?

* The White House encouraged protests outside homes of SCOTUS justices.

* So by the left’s own standards, they’re complicit.

* This is what happens when the left-wing machine lets criminals loose and targets their political opponents as evil.

* The media are just as complicit.

* This could be a criminal conspiracy.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307490650112