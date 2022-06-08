Just Following Their Lead

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The Unhinged Left
* Was that incitement, Chuck?
* Did this idea just pop into the wannabe assassin’s head — or did the orders come all the way from the top?
* The White House encouraged protests outside homes of SCOTUS justices.
* So by the left’s own standards, they’re complicit.
* This is what happens when the left-wing machine lets criminals loose and targets their political opponents as evil.
* The media are just as complicit.
* This could be a criminal conspiracy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 8 June 2022