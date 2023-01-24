Emergency Steampunk Woodstove Chimney (through a window)

In case of an (this world has gone crazy) emergency, Camera Girl wanted a really good woodstove, so first we made her an Authentic, Steampunk Woodstove! 😎😊 Next, was creating this equally awesome chimney to pass right through her Living Room Window! 😊😎 Finally, what we built for her was a stainless-steel heat shield, to protect her favorite house from catching fire... 😎😊☕☕
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.