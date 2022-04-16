Are You on the Remnant List? Have you RSVP for the Rapture? Seats filling up quickly. Save the date.

RSVP For HeavenThere is someone on YouTube collecting names, email addresses…and placing them on what is being called a Remnant List.This List is of people who claim to have noticed Bible Changes to the KJV.Is the CIA, FBI, or some other agency involved in this?Mandela EffectAlter, Change, Damage, Stain, Modify or Transform.The enemy can and will transform, change or take on human or animal form to deceive us.2 Corinthians 11:14 KJVAnd no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.Transformation (Biology)* the genetic alteration of a cell by introduction of extraneous DNA, especially by a plasmid.* the heritable modification of a cell from its normal state to a malignant state.Scientists Have Found a Way to Switch on a Dormant Gene in Human Red Blood CellsSwitching genes off and onSwitching genes off and on in animalsDefinition of Mark1. a small area on a surface having a different color from its surroundings, typically one caused by accident or damage.2. write a word or symbol on (an object), typically for identification3. make a visible impression or stain on.4. a line, figure, or symbol made as an indication or record of something.5. become stained.Mark of the Beast #MOTBRevelation 13:16-17 KJV16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Is the Mark Of The Beast 🧬 damage, change, or alteration of the human gene through vaccines, GMO foods, or polluted water?#endtimes#chosenones#empath#mandelaeffect#biblestudy