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Are You on the Remnant List? Have you RSVP for the Rapture? Seats filling up quickly. Save the date.
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20 views • April 16, 2022
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There is someone on YouTube collecting names, email addresses…and placing them on what is being called a Remnant List.
This List is of people who claim to have noticed Bible Changes to the KJV.
Is the CIA, FBI, or some other agency involved in this?
Mandela Effect
Alter, Change, Damage, Stain, Modify or Transform.
The enemy can and will transform, change or take on human or animal form to deceive us.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
Transformation (Biology)
* the genetic alteration of a cell by introduction of extraneous DNA, especially by a plasmid.
* the heritable modification of a cell from its normal state to a malignant state.
Scientists Have Found a Way to Switch on a Dormant Gene in Human Red Blood Cells
https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-have-found-a-way-to-switch-on-a-dormant-gene-in-human-red-blood-cells
Switching genes off and on
https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2020.554136
Switching genes off and on in animals
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-do-scientists-turn-ge/
Definition of Mark
1. a small area on a surface having a different color from its surroundings, typically one caused by accident or damage.
2. write a word or symbol on (an object), typically for identification
3. make a visible impression or stain on.
4. a line, figure, or symbol made as an indication or record of something.
5. become stained.
Mark of the Beast #MOTB
Revelation 13:16-17 KJV
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Is the Mark Of The Beast 🧬 damage, change, or alteration of the human gene through vaccines, GMO foods, or polluted water?
#endtimes
#chosenones
#empath
#mandelaeffect
#biblestudy
There is someone on YouTube collecting names, email addresses…and placing them on what is being called a Remnant List.
This List is of people who claim to have noticed Bible Changes to the KJV.
Is the CIA, FBI, or some other agency involved in this?
Mandela Effect
Alter, Change, Damage, Stain, Modify or Transform.
The enemy can and will transform, change or take on human or animal form to deceive us.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
Transformation (Biology)
* the genetic alteration of a cell by introduction of extraneous DNA, especially by a plasmid.
* the heritable modification of a cell from its normal state to a malignant state.
Scientists Have Found a Way to Switch on a Dormant Gene in Human Red Blood Cells
https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-have-found-a-way-to-switch-on-a-dormant-gene-in-human-red-blood-cells
Switching genes off and on
https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2020.554136
Switching genes off and on in animals
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-do-scientists-turn-ge/
Definition of Mark
1. a small area on a surface having a different color from its surroundings, typically one caused by accident or damage.
2. write a word or symbol on (an object), typically for identification
3. make a visible impression or stain on.
4. a line, figure, or symbol made as an indication or record of something.
5. become stained.
Mark of the Beast #MOTB
Revelation 13:16-17 KJV
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Is the Mark Of The Beast 🧬 damage, change, or alteration of the human gene through vaccines, GMO foods, or polluted water?
#endtimes
#chosenones
#empath
#mandelaeffect
#biblestudy
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