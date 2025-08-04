© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Story Of The Oklahoma City Bombing & Ongoing Cover-Up
* 30 years ago, Timothy McVeigh was arrested and later executed for the deadliest act of domestic terror in American history.
* Most of what you think you know about the OKC bombing is a lie.
* Margaret Roberts is the author of “Blowback” as well as an award-winning investigative journalist, TV producer and news director.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-margaret-roberts