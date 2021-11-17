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RESIST NOW! - Our Lives Are At Stake! - The Technocratic WAR On Humanity EXPLAINED By David Morgan
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2263 views • November 17, 2021
See MORE from David Morgan HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with David Morgan, the Silver Guru and host of The Morgan Report about the war on humanity taking place before our eyes and the eugenics campaign successfully being carried out without more than a whimper.
David Morgan has been one of the most influential names in silver and gold for years and has been featured on many television stations as well as here at WAM many times. He is ready to speak out to our audience as the walls close in and millions lose their livelihood.
From supply chain to inflation. From the collapse of banks to the need for privacy. From technocratic social credit scores to eugenics, this is the war on humanity and if we don't resist, we will be extinguished.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://www.themorganreport.com/
And on YouTube HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/user/silverguru
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with David Morgan, the Silver Guru and host of The Morgan Report about the war on humanity taking place before our eyes and the eugenics campaign successfully being carried out without more than a whimper.
David Morgan has been one of the most influential names in silver and gold for years and has been featured on many television stations as well as here at WAM many times. He is ready to speak out to our audience as the walls close in and millions lose their livelihood.
From supply chain to inflation. From the collapse of banks to the need for privacy. From technocratic social credit scores to eugenics, this is the war on humanity and if we don't resist, we will be extinguished.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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